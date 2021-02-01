Two constituencies banned from SODELPA meeting

Two constituencies of the Social Democratic Liberal Party were not allowed in the Management Board meeting yesterday due to some governance issues.

Bua and Kadavu constituencies were not allowed to attend the meeting for not complying with the SODELPA Constitution.

Kadavu is one of the largest constituencies of the party and is yet to appoint a representative to the management board.

Yesterday was the third time they were not allowed to attend the meeting.

Leader Viliame Gavoka says they want to resolve the pending issues before allowing them in the meeting.

“It’s a way that the party is structured that we need to have a constituency, then we have the branches to enable us to operate with Kadavu, the way everyone else is operating. So I would not agree that because of that we are losing support in Kadavu.”

Gavoka says he will visit Kadavu next week together with the Party President on the way forward.

SODELPA has 28 constituencies.