Two Chinese Nationals in self-imposed quarantine

Two Chinese Nationals are currently in self-imposed quarantine in Fiji to ensure they are not infected with the Novel Coronavirus.

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Qian Bo confirms a tourist in Nadi and a businessman in Suva reported feeling ill, and have been advised to isolate themselves.

Ambassador Bo adds this is a precautionary measure, they have been visited by local doctors and tests are being conducted to ascertain their medical condition.

The two flew in from China recently but did not visit Wuhan City in Hubei Province.

The Chinese Embassy adds any speculation on the condition of the Chinese nationals must be avoided until proper medical test results are available.

The Chinese community in Fiji has also been told to be on alert and immediately report any situation where individuals display any sign of illnesses.