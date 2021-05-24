News
Two children receive early Christmas present
August 21, 2021 4:30 pm
[Source: Rosy Sofia Akbar Facebook]
The Education Ministry hopes the donation of television sets to two children in Tailevu North will help them access the Education Channel.
The Ministry in collaboration with sponsors donated a television, antenna, and Setup Box to six-year-old Samuela Koro and four-year-old Tevita Nakasamai.
The two children were present at the Logani Containment Border today with their grandparents to receive their early Christmas presents.
Both children received one television set each.
Minister Rosy Akbar says a few weeks ago she received a social media message about the two children, moving around houses to watch television.
The two children caught the attention of the Minister through a social media post, watching Fiji play the 2020 Tokyo Olympics through a neighbours door.
The two were seen sitting outside on the ground to catch a glimpse of the 7s team in action.
She hopes the early Christmas present will help them achieve their academic needs.