Two charged over fatal fire

Two men have been charged in relation to a fire that claimed the lives of four elderly women.

Police confirm the accused were brought in for questioning after the National Fire Authority found that the house fire in Benau, Labasa last Friday was a case of arson.

Both have been charged with one count of arson, four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder each.

Article continues after advertisement

The first accused is 19 while the second accused is in his 40s.

Both are from the same community.























