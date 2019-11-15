Two brothers latest drowning victims

Two brothers aged nine and 11 drowned while swimming at Nasilai, Nakelo in Tailevu yesterday.

The two who resides at the Nakelo District Primary School compound went swimming accompanied by their 26-year-old babysitter.

It is believed that the younger of the two victims was swept away by strong currents.

The older brother attempted to rescue his sibling when they both drifted into deeper waters where they both disappeared.

Their bodies were later retrieved by villagers.

The drowning death toll currently stands at 25 compared to 23 for the same period last year.