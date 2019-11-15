Home

Two bikers hospitalized after head on collision

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
December 22, 2019 4:39 pm

Two bikers are currently being hospitalized after they had a head on collision with another vehicle.

It is believed that the driver of the vehicle was driving under the influence of alcohol.

The drunk driver allegedly veered onto the opposite lane and hit three motorcyclists causing serious injuries.

Article continues after advertisement

The driver is in police custody.

The Fiji Motorcyclists Association is urging its members to exercise caution when riding this festive season.

