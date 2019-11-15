Home

Two bedroom house destroyed in fire

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
December 22, 2019 10:32 am

A two-bedroom house along Meghaniya back road in Nadi was destroyed in a fire last night.

House Owner Ahmed Mukhtaar along with his wife had gone to a nearby shop while three children were at home when the fire broke out.

There has been no report of casualties.

Mukhtar says their neighbor managed to get the children out before firefighters arrived at the scene.

Investigation continues.

 

 

