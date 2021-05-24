Home

News

Two babies dead, police investigate possible negligence

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
July 21, 2021 11:58 am

Two children aged one died following separate accidents, while another one-year-old child is admitted at the Lautoka Hospital after sustaining burns at his Saweni home on Monday morning.

A one-year-old boy died over the weekend after he allegedly sat on a hot pot of food that was left unattended inside their home in Waidranudranu, Bua.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning.

Article continues after advertisement

The victim was rushed to the Nabouwalu Hospital but was pronounced dead.

In another incident last week, a one-year-old girl who was admitted at the Lautoka Hospital after she was found submerged in a bucket of water, passed away over the weekend.

The incident occurred at Naivuvuni Village, Rakiraki.

She was rushed to the Rakiraki Hospital where she was resuscitated and transferred to the Lautoka Hospital. However, she did not survive.

A one-year-old boy is admitted at the Lautoka Hospital with 16% burns after after a hot cup of water placed on the table allegedly fell on him.

He was conveyed to the Lautoka Hospital where he remains admitted.

Police confirm investigations will look into the element of negligence in all cases.

Parents and guardians are urged to supervise their children at all times and ensure that all hazards are removed from within their reach.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.