Two arrested for drug possession

Swift action by Ba Police successfully led to the arrest of a 48-year-old farmer of Varoko and a 38-year-old driver of Koronubu.

Both allegedly had drugs in their possession.

Police say the two suspects were stopped at Namau following information received.

Upon checking their vehicle, the officers seized 17 bundles of dried leaves which consisted of more than nine hundred branches.

Both men are in custody as police are waiting for the test results of the dried leaves.

The investigation continues.