News
Two arrested for alleged drug cultivation
January 18, 2022 3:00 pm
Two farmers are in custody at the Savusavu Police Station for allegedly cultivating drugs. [Source: Fiji Police Force]
Two farmers are in custody at the Savusavu Police Station for allegedly cultivating drugs.
Police from Savusavu Station raided the home of the two farmers aged 25 and 26 at Nasame Settlement in Nagigi this morning.
Police confirms upon enquiries, the two suspects led the officers to their farms.
Article continues after advertisement
A total of 52 plants were uprooted from the first farm and 56 plants believed to be marijuana from the second farm.
The investigation continues.
Advertisement