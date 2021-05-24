Two arrested for allegedly attempting to import drugs

A joint effort between Police Force and other agencies has led to the arrest of two Fijians who were allegedly attempting to import illegal drugs into the country.

The arrests was made possible through a joint collaboration between the Police Force, Fiji Revenue Customs Services, Post Fiji Limited and international law enforcement partners.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says while the global attention remained on the pandemic, collaboration on tackling transnational crimes continued in earnest.

He says collaboration through sharing of information between multi-agencies has been key to the success of this operation.

The Police Commissioner says it is also a testament to the commitment their foreign partners have in supporting Fiji’s efforts in keeping the country and the Pacific region free of transnational organized crimes.

He says tackling transnational crimes remains a high priority.

Qiliho says demands on law enforcement have grown due to the pandemic, however, with the unwavering support of international partners, they remain steadfast in their commitment towards tackling transnational crimes for the sake of all Fijians and Pacific neighbors.

Fiji Revenue Customs Services Acting Chief Executive Jonetani Vuto echoed similar sentiments.

He says coordinated Border Management and partnership between Customs and Other Government Agencies has been an enabler to provide greater synergies in Border Security.

More information will be released upon the completion of the investigation.