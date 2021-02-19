Two appear in Anti-Corruption Court

Two people including a former Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption investigator were produced in the Anti-Corruption Court divisions in Suva and Ba today.

Former FICAC Investigator Mohammed Iqbal is charged with one count of divulging confidential information.

He allegedly disclosed information connected to an investigation by FICAC to an individual earlier this month.

FICAC’s Senior State Counsel informed the Court that full phase disclosures have been served.

The matter has been adjourned to 30th of April.

In another matter, a Company Director Shalendra Kumar was remanded for allegedly breaching bail conditions.

He was initially charged in 2013 alongside former employees of the then Public Works Department with one count of obtaining a financial advantage of over $30,000.

Since then he has been additionally charged with two counts of attempting to pervert the course of justice and one count of breach of bail conditions.

He is alleged to have interfered with a prosecution witness earlier this month.

FICAC Senior State Counsel served the full set of disclosures today with Kumar pleading not guilty.

The matter has been adjourned to 5th of next month.