News

Two adults and a juvenile found drinking in school compound

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
August 28, 2020 11:20 am
Two adults and a juvenile were arrested for curfew breaches over the last 24 hours. [Source: Fiji Police]

Two adults and a juvenile were arrested for curfew breaches over the last 48 hours.

The three were found drinking liquor at a school compound in Ba.

Another juvenile was arrested in Tavua near Tagitagi.

The lone arrest recorded in the Southern Division involved a 20-year-old man who was found moving around in the Valelevu area in Nasinu.

Three arrests in the Central Division involved two men and one woman who were found drunk in Suva.

There were 10 arrests in total.

