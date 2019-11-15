Home

News

Two 18-year-old arrested for sniffing glue

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
July 7, 2020 9:54 am
Two 18-year-old men were arrested for sniffing glue in the Nadawa area during curfew hours last night. [Source: Fiji Police]

Two 18-year-old men were arrested for sniffing glue in the Nadawa area during curfew hours last night.

They were among the six people arrested in the southern division for breaching curfew restriction.

A 10-year-old-girl was arrested along with her four family members who were returning to their home in Ba during curfew hours last night.

Police note that there was no prior arrangements made and the driver was also without a valid license.

A total of 11 arrests were made in the last 24-hours

