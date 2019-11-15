Twenty-two arrests for curfew breaches

Twenty-two arrests were made for breach of curfew restrictions over the last 48-hour period.

The first 24-hour period recorded seventeen cases, with the Western Division seeing nine arrests and South and East both recording four each.

Arrests in the Southern Division were made in Nabua and Samabula. The four arrests made in the Eastern Division were recorded in Nausori and Nakasi.

Article continues after advertisement

Nine people were arrested in Lautoka, Sigatoka and Sabeto.

From 11 last night to 4 this morning, five arrests were made with the Southern Division recording three and the Western Division recording two.

Two men were found drunk in Sigatoka and Tavua.

The three arrests made in the Southern Division were recorded in Raiwaqa and Valelevu.