Twenty-nine arrests made for curfew breach

Twenty-nine arrests were made for breach of curfew last night.

The Southern Division recorded twenty-one arrests, seven arrests were made in the East while West recorded one case.

Both the North and Central Divisions recorded nil reports.

Article continues after advertisement

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says they anticipate cases of sporting breaches heading into another week based on past trends.

Qiliho is reminding all Fijians that sporting activities are still prohibited.

The Commissioner says frequent patrols will be conducted and anyone who has information of those breaching the restriction will not be spared.