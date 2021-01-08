Twenty cases of curfew breaches in past 48-hours

Twenty cases of curfew breaches have been recorded in the past 48-hours.

Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu says from Wednesday 11 pm to 4 am Thursday three cases were recorded while seventeen were recorded on Friday from 11 pm to Sat at 4 am.

The three cases recorded in the Western Division involved a 40-year-old man who was found drunk and walking along Drasa avenue in Lautoka while two men aged 19 and 21 were found loitering at the Legalega area in Nadi.

Of the seventeen cases recorded from 11 pm, Fri to 4 am today, eleven cases were recorded in the Western Division including a juvenile who was found loitering with three others along the Sarava area.

Two other men were found loitering and intoxicated along the Ba market area while five other people were traveling in a vehicle without a valid reason.

The Eastern Division recorded five cases while the lone case was recorded in the Southern Division.