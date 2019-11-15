Twenty arrested for breach of curfew

Twenty arrests for breach of curfew restrictions were recorded from 11 last night till 4 this morning.

Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu says the Western Division recorded eight cases, seven cases were recorded in the South, the Northern Division recorded four reports and the Central Division had one case.

Tudravu says the arrests recorded in the Western Division were all made in Lautoka.

He says the arrests made in the Southern Division included a case in Navua whereby a 39-year-old woman, a civil servant, is also being investigated for an alleged case of assault against her husband.

Tudravu says the arrests made in the Northern Division were recorded in Nabouwalu and Taveuni whereas the lone case recorded in the Central Division involved a fisherman in his 40s who was found walking around in public.