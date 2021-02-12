Twelve Fiji officer attain Australian accreditation

Twelve Police officers have attained Level 4 Australian Qualification Framework accreditation boosting the Fiji Police Force’s ability to deliver specialized training on Disaster Responses.

They have completed three-weeks of training.

Chief Operations Officer ACP Abdul Khan says having the additional twelve officers on hand to deliver specialized training will be a major boost.

Article continues after advertisement

Khan adds that Fiji has been experiencing more natural disasters and authorities have had to step up responses.

The training is based on specialized industry oriented needs for emergency and disaster management responders.