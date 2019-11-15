Twelve arrested for curfew breaches

Twelve individuals were arrested for curfew breaches last night.

While there were no reports of social gathering, Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says some people still need reminders that the nationwide curfew is still in place from 10pm to 5am daily.

Out of the 12 cases six were recorded in the Western Division, four in the Southern Division and the North and Central Divisions recorded one case each.

