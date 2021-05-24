TVET sector is crucial says Kumar

Investing in Technical, Vocational, and Educational Training is investing in national socio-economic development.

Education Minister Premila Kumar says TVET holds the key to technological progress, rapid industrialization, wealth creation, and poverty reduction.”

Kumar says the growth of the TVET sector is crucial for the country as it will reduce unemployment and it will significantly expand Fiji’s human capital base.

Article continues after advertisement

“TVET skills are one of the drivers that support the economic transformation that the country needs. It must provide people with the skills and competencies to create employment and provide support to the industries. Then only we will truly see the growth in the economy.”

Kumar says entrepreneurial skills need to be embedded in the TVET programs with industry attachments.

The Minister says the proposed Skills Council will play an important role in collecting industry intelligence and driving the TVET sector in terms of labour needs.