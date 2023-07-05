TVET Program to further enhance productivity

The Manager Quality Awards, Bob Mitchell.

The Manager Quality Awards Bob Mitchell believes that Vocational Education and Training are the engines of Fiji’s productivity.

Speaking during the Productivity Measures Training yesterday, he says that most of the time people tend to forget about vocational training, and it is something that we need to promote as well.

Mitchell says that TVET is a pathway provided by the Government for those who drop out of school.

“I think it is very important that people understand when we talk about TVET and training. We are looking at Fiji’s engine room.”

Mitchell believes that the TVET program is the solution to the migration of our skilled workers overseas and the main contributor to Fiji’s productivity.