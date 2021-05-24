Home

MINI BUDGET
News

TVET is the way to go says Jalal

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
March 28, 2022 4:50 am
International Human Rights Lawyer Imrana Jalal [Source: File Photo]

International Human Rights Lawyer Imrana Jalal strongly believes that Technical and Vocational Education and Training, or TVET, is the way to go for students.

Jalal agrees with the government’s stance on TVET to grow the economy.

In an interview during Fiji’s first-ever Women’s Invigoration of the Nation Convention, Jalal says women and girls should seriously consider this field.

Article continues after advertisement

Jalal says while everyone has a desired career, students must consider where the money and work is and not be trapped in the usual.

“We should be producing graduates from this sector because that’s where the future jobs are and I’m thinking, for example, about my own profession, which is law. We have hundreds of law graduates with no jobs.”

Jalal says to break the bias, women and girls should take up the challenge in male-dominated fields.

“Policy have to be directed to areas where there is an opportunity for growth. The economy has to grow, and that’s critical. Grow the economy and produce the skills for women to get jobs.”

The Women’s Invigoration of the Nation Convention was attended by women from various sectors.

