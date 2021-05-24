TVET has proven to transform economies: Batiweti

Technical and vocational education and training are important in realizing Fiji’s economic ambitions and providing gainful employment for Fijians.

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive, Kameli Batiweti says TVET graduates are more in demand in the private sector.

He adds that TVET has proven to transform economies as it is seen as an engine room for growth.

“TVET provides you with the skills, knowledge and attitude that can be implemented immediately in your workplace. For example, the mechanic will learn on-the-job skills. In TVET, they won’t just go and learn about theory. They will learn the theory and then go into the practical part.”

Batiweti says TVET graduates were in gainful employment during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

The Chief Executive says TVET graduates have higher chances of becoming entrepreneurs, such as opening restaurants, vehicle garages, carpentry businesses and flourishing bakeries.