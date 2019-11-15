TV personality Jolame Cagi laid to rest today

Today we here at the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation bid farewell to our own Jolame Cagi.

Cagi, who worked as FBC’s TV producer and presenter was remembered for his contagious smile, a true motivator for all his colleagues and his impeccable work ethic.

Hundreds of families, friends and colleagues bid their last farewell to the late Cagi who has left a legacy that will continue to motivate people.

Article continues after advertisement

FBC Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says Cagi was a dedicated worker and was keen to carry out any task being bestowed upon him no matter how tough it is.

“We should lead good lives, we should love those around us, we should inspire those around us and we should be happy and positive. I’m quite sure if Jolame was not all of these, we would not have seen such a huge gathering today. I will miss him very much”.

Cagi’s Uncle Veilomani Binatagi while delivering his eulogy says they’ve lost an instrumental member of their family.

“He challenge his own skills. He fight his own battle. For motivation or whatever, he got the courage and the ability to do it”.

A man who never ceased to take on challenges and one who always had passion for everything he did, Cagi was described as a beacon of hope and strength to his colleagues and friends.

Cagi is survived by his Father and Wife.