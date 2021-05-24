Turning April Fool to April Cool

The Ministry of Agriculture today turned April fool’s Day to April Cool Day by planting trees to help cool the atmosphere and contribute to limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees.

Minister for Agriculture Doctor Mahendra Reddy led his team of senior officers in the Northern Division in planting trees in Dreketi today.

He says they chose tree planting for the long term benefit of the environment as well as to make a small contribution towards the fight against climate change.

They planted trees around the Dreketi Agriculture Station this afternoon.

Dr Reddy has been in Vanua Levu for the last three days giving assistance to rice and beef farmers.