Turnaround time for data in Agriculture Census improves

One of the priority areas for the Fiji Agriculture Census is to ensure accurate data is collected.

Census Coordinator Sera Bose says to be able to do this, there were initial delays in the field in the collection and upload of the statistical data.

She says the turnaround time now to clarify and verify the information has significantly improved.

Article continues after advertisement

Heading into the fifth day today of the census count, Bose says more than 11 percent of their coverage of more than 71 households is now complete.

“We have our area coordinators who are our CAP Supervisors who are rejecting the questionnaire back to the enumerators so it’s been going to and thro, I think on the first two days it takes a little longer for them to get back to us at headquarters but as of today we were able to get that turnaround time of day or less than 24 hrs.”

The 2020 Agriculture Census was last carried out 10 years ago.

This year’s census is the most expanded to date from full coverage of farming communities in both rural and urban areas to the inclusion of four subsectors namely crops, livestock, fisheries and forestry.

The census will conclude on the 29th of February.