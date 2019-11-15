Turnaround time for approvals to be reduced: Kumar

The Municipal Councils are seen as key development partners in driving local economic activities.

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar says the Department of Town and Country Planning has focused on reducing outdated and lengthy turnaround times for building, zoning, and subdivision approvals.

Kumar says obtaining approvals on time increases business confidence and delivers more jobs in the construction industry.

Article continues after advertisement

“We now provide monthly updates on the numbers and timelines for major building approvals which is the key indicator of economic confidence. From January to October 2020 we have approved 30 major development applications at a value of $154.7m.”

Kumar adds the modern and practical legislation will enable the government’s economic recovery work

In her address in Parliament yesterday the Minister also acknowledged the Opposition Member of Parliament Mosese Bulitavu for commending the Government’s efforts in containing the COVID-19.