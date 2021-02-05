Turmeric nursery being developed in Kadavu

The Agriculture Ministry is working with farmers to ensure those who cultivate marijuana can invest their effort in farming turmeric and other crops.

Minister for Agriculture Dr Mahendra Reddy says they are developing a turmeric nursery in Kadavu.

Dr Reddy says turmeric has a higher value and returns in both local and export markets.

“The turmeric that we are exporting from Fiji is going to the US. We are not able to fulfil the demand for turmeric. The turmeric that we are exporting to the US market is branded as organic because all the turmeric that we are harvesting is wildly grown. It is organic turmeric and is fetching a very high premium price.”

Dr Reddy says they have received funds from the Canadian Development fund to establish another nursery at Koronivia Research Station in Nausori to provide seedlings to farmers at no cost.