Turaga ni Koro’s death classified as murder

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
April 18, 2020 11:35 am

Police has classified the death of the Turaga-ni-Koro of Baleyaganiga Village in Cakaudrove as murder.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says the Turaga-ni-Koro died after he was allegedly assaulted while trying to disperse a group who were drinking.

Qliho says the suspect who is a farmer remains in custody.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night.

Qiliho says three other farmers who were allegedly drinking with the suspect were arrested and are being processed for failure to comply with orders for allegedly breaching social gathering restrictions.

