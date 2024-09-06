Turaga confirms receiving correspondence

Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga

Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga has received correspondence from Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad and from Acting Deputy FICAC Commissioner Francis Puleiwai.

The letters are about the possibility of sanctioning charges against the DPM in relation to a complaint against him dealing with his assets, income, and liabilities declaration.

Turaga has also confirmed that his ministry has also received a complaint letter against FICAC and its operation.

The Justice Minister says that his ministry will be in a better position to comment on the matter once they consider all the issues in all the letters that have been received.

FBC News has made attempts to get a comment from Puleiwai, who as of yesterday evening has also resigned from her position at FICAC.