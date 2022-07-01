Tuqiri appointed PALM ambassador

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji-born rugby star Lote Tuqiri has been appointed as the new Pacific Australia Labour Mobility scheme cultural ambassador.

The Korolevu born man hopes to make a smooth transition after being engaged by labour hire company Agri Labour Australia.

Tuqiri who moved to Australia with his family at the age of 15 will be involved in community engagement and ensure workers are supported whilst in the land down under.

Tuqiri says the program is highly valued by Australia as it addresses workforce shortages and allow workers to gain valuable skills, experience and income.

Agri Labour Australia Managing Director, Casey Brown says Tuqiri is a role model for Pacific islanders.