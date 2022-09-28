Tupali arrested, investigation continues

Police has this afternoon arrested escapee Lemeki Tupali who had been on the run since Sunday.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says Tupali was recaptured at Wailea Settlement in Vatuwaqa in the last hour.

Tupali escaped from the Colonial War Memorial Hospital and is serving time for a series of aggravated robbery cases.

This was the second time he has escaped, the first being in 2014 when he was serving a sentence of four years.

Qiliho says a team of investigators have been directed to ensure all those involved in harboring Tupali are to be arrested and charged.

The Police chief also acknowledges the support of the general populace in the sharing of information resulting in Tupali’s arrest.

Meanwhile, Police says it remains grateful for the patience and understanding shown by members of the public as the operational posture adopted following Tupali’s escape from custody meant long traffic queues as checkpoints and roadblocks were erected from the day of his escape.