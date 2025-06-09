Tunabuna ready to lead sugar industry

Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry, Tomasi Tunabuna. [Photo: FILE]

Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry, Tomasi Tunabuna, says diversifying the sugar industry has been a long-standing goal dating back to his early career as a technical officer.

Tunabuna officially assumed the sugar portfolio earlier this month from the Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Heritage and Arts, Charan Jeath Singh.

He says he is excited about the role and optimistic about the industry’s progress moving forward.

“I am excited, diversifying the sugar industry has always been my dream since I was a technical officer.”

The Minister adds that the sector is not new to him, noting that the sugar industry was previously under the Ministry of Agriculture, alongside land resettlement, during his time as an officer.

He says collaboration between sugar and non-sugar sectors was key at the time.

Tunabuna acknowledges there may be public commentary about his appointment but reassures stakeholders that his focus is on bringing positive change to the industry.

He is expected to meet Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka next week to discuss the way forward, followed by a formal sugar industry briefing.

