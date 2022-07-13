Tuna Treaty cornerstone of US/Pacific cooperation: Medina

The South Pacific Tuna Treaty has served as a cornerstone of political and economic cooperation between the United States and Pacific Islands for over 3 decades.

US Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs, Monica Medina says the US will look to continue and strengthen its relationship with the region in light of mounting challenges such as the climate crisis.

“We all depend on the ocean but few depend on it as much as the Pacific Islands, so we welcome the opportunity to work with the Pacific to put an end to overfishing, to create great maritime domain awareness and maritime security and to combat other threats like plastic pollution.”

Minister for Fisheries, Semi Koroilavesau says the future of the treaty will enhance broader regional and geo-political relations.

“While we continue to appreciate the spirit of the treaty being fisheries access and development opportunities, we also recognize the unfolding potentials that the treaties can provide for our relationship.”

Koroilavesau says the South Pacific Tuna Treaty offers the opportunity for greater cooperation, interest in the Pacific across sectors and issues like maritime security, sustainable fishing and economic growth.