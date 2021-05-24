Home

Tumbled truck delays traffic

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
September 27, 2021 8:35 am
[Source: Fiji Police Force]

A truck involved in an accident this morning is causing traffic along the Queens road, just before reaching Saweni (near Rupen’s Tyre Repairs) in Lautoka.

Fiji Roads Authority is advising that only the right hand side shoulder of the road is accessible given that the truck tumbled right on the middle of the road.

Police  confirm that the accident did happen.

However they are still gathering information surrounding this accident at this stage and cannot confirm if there are any casualties.

