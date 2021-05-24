Tumbled truck delays traffic

A truck involved in an accident this morning is causing traffic along the Queens road, just before reaching Saweni (near Rupen’s Tyre Repairs) in Lautoka.

Fiji Roads Authority is advising that only the right hand side shoulder of the road is accessible given that the truck tumbled right on the middle of the road.

Police confirm that the accident did happen.

Article continues after advertisement

However they are still gathering information surrounding this accident at this stage and cannot confirm if there are any casualties.