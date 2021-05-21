Tumbled truck lands driver in hospital

A man was rushed to the Seaqaqa Health Center after the vehicle truck he was driving tumbled in Nakanacagi, Dreketi, Macuata.

The man was driving the 12 wheeler truck from Nabouwalu bound for Labasa.

FBC News understands the man was transporting cargo to Labasa when the incident occurred very early this morning

Police are currently at the scene conducting their investigation.