Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
People still swimming and trekking to move areas|Nine new cases, two from CWM Hospital|Fiji fighting Delta Plus variant|Evaluation underway to determine CWM lockdown|Nadi hospital closed, new arrangements made|Reduced lending rates will benefit Fijians|Central Division has 284 active COVID cases|26 more infections with Navy cluster still rising|Sailor contracted virus while on bereavement leave|Three percent of Fiji’s target population fully vaccinated|Over 2000 Fijians registered to travel to Viti Levu|FCCI welcomes reopening of businesses|Areas in Nawaka on complete lockdown|RBF drops lending rates, banks to pass on to consumers|Sickening sexual crimes continue amidst COVID-19 crisis|CareFiji App compulsory|Making fun of interpreters shameful|Fijians continue to disregard COVID-19 restrictions: Tudravu|267 active cases in Fiji as of last night|Pandemic continuing will hurt as VAT collections down by 21.5%|CWM hospital will continue normal services|Team facilitates home vaccination|Cancer patients lose battle during lockdown|Interest for vessels to enter Fiji still high|More infections recorded in Muanikoso and Nawaka|
Full Coverage

News

Tumbled 12-wheel truck lands driver in hospital

42
June 2, 2021 12:27 pm

A man was rushed to the Seaqaqa Health Center after the truck he was driving tumbled in Nakanacagi, Dreketi, Macuata.

The man was driving the 12 wheeler truck from Nabouwalu bound for Labasa.

FBC News understands the man was transporting cargo to Labasa when incident occurred very early this morning

Article continues after advertisement

Police are currently at the scene conducting their investigation.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.