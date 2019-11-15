60-year-old Giria Tuivuniwai who owns two stalls at the Suva market says mother’s day for her means recognizing women’s contribution to society.

Sharing her message, Tuivuniwai says mothers are the unsung heroes in every family and a pillar of comfort to all its members.

She says mothers do whatever it takes to ensure their children get the best of everything even if it means waking up at 3am every morning at the age of 60.

“My husband is a farmer, so we stayed right in Naitasiri, Lomaivuna. When my children grew up we came to Suva for their school. “

The mother of four said at an early age she set a target of making sure all four of her children get proper jobs and this has been paid off with her only son going on to be Fiji’s former Trade Commissioner to Papua New Guinea.

She says a lot of women her age rest, but being a mother, she just wants

“My girls went to Form 6, Form 7, but they couldn’t find jobs. So I brought them here to help me in doing this. Another one is selling in the market, She got her own stall because she has her own family and this one too she has her own family. So I try to help all the families, all my children’s families. “

Despite the old age, Tuivuniwai is thankful she has the strength to do what she loves and to continue supporting her 4 children and 18 grandchildren.

Tuivuniwai has also sent her wishes to mothers all over the world today.