Tuition and allowance for unvaccinated TSLS students held off

The Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Services has held off tuition and allowance for 96 students who are not vaccinated.

In a written response to FBC News, TSLS says there are currently 11,372 students enrolled for semester two, quarter 4 and third trimester of which 11,276 students have been vaccinated.

However, TSLS has not suspended any students this year.

TSLS says that tuition and allowance payments for existing and new students will continue as normal.

Meanwhile, TSLS is now receiving applications for the next academic year.