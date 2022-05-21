Tuiteci sacked by SODELPA

Seremaia Tuiteci. [File Photo]

Social Democratic Liberal Party proposed candidate Seremaia Tuiteci has been terminated from the Party effective immediately.

This was announced by Party General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru moments ago.

Duru says Tuiteci tainted the image of the party with his statements on social media despite numerous warnings about his antics and attacks on members of the public as well as the members of the SODELPA party.

Tuiteci according to the SODELPA General Secretary breached the party’s media policies and was not a team player, leaving them with no option but to terminate him as a provisional candidate.

Duru has also on behalf of the Party, apologized to people who have faced the brunt of attacks from Tuiteci.