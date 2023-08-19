Tuisova, Ravai out

There have been a few changes made to the Fiji Water Flying Fijians matchday 23 ahead of their Test with France tomorrow.

Winger Josua Tuisova is out due to an injury sustained in the contact session on Thursday.

Jiuta Wainiqolo, who was earlier named on the bench, has been promoted to the starting 15 and will replace Tuisova.

Article continues after advertisement

Kalaveti Ravouvou takes Wainiqolo’s place on the reserves.

Another player ruled out is Peni Ravai, who was also injured in Thursday’s hitout.

Ravai’s spot on the bench will now be taken up by Jone Koroiduadua.

Fiji faces France at 7:05am tomorrow.