Tuisavura remembers her two fallen sons

It was July the 1st 2011 when things changed for fallen soldiers’ mother Litiana Tuisavura.

Tuisavura who was part of the Nakelo Ex-Servicemen and Women Remembrance Day yesterday says receiving a visitor from the British Embassy that day was something she will never forget as they came to relay the message of his son Guardsman Apete Saunikalou’s death.

Tuisavura says Guardsman Saunikalou who was enlisted in the British Armed Forces was shot and fatally wounded while serving in the Helmand province in Afghanistan 10 years ago.

Tuisavura’s eldest son Nevote Tuisavura Jnr who was also a British Army died after a short illness in the UK.

She says November 11th is always a good day to remember both her sons achievements and their sacrifices.

“I woke up this morning and I felt them close to me. It seems like it was yesterday when I last spoke to both of them. Apete passed away after being shot dead in Afghanistan and Jnr Nevote died in the UK.”

The Naitasiri mother says the memories of her two brave sons will be forever cherished in her heart.

Litiana Tuisavura has nine children and the youngest is also part of the British Armed Forces in the UK.