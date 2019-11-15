Tuimataitoga celebrates birthday at FBC Christmas brunch

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation brunch organized by 2DAY FM achieved its aim by bringing smiles on the faces of the less fortunate on Christmas Day.

Among those who enjoyed the meal provided by FBC staff and other volunteers at 69 Galdstone Road, was a 47-year-old homeless man who received the best surprise of his life.

Living on the streets for almost two decades, Jope Tuimaitoga never in his wildest dreams thought about celebrating his birthday.

“It’s the first time I feel very good, FBC brought me my birthday cake despite that I am nobody, I’m staying on the road, I have no family but thanks to everybody”.

Tuimaitoga has called the streets of Suva his home for twenty-one years, has applauded 2DAY FM’s initiative.

“People supposed to love each other, that’s what it says in the bible, If you want anything in my name shall be given, if you love my commandment and you pray for my father for things, surely my father will give you another comforter”.

2day FM Programs Director Mario Fasala says Christmas is about giving back to the community.

“It’s Christmas Day, everyone wants to spend Christmas day at home, but the fact that we want to spend Christmas day with others, the less fortunate it makes a lot more sense because there are people on Christmas day don’t have a chance to get together”.

The FBC Brunch was a success and will now become an annual event.