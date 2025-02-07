Tuilagi follows in father’s footsteps

Asi Tuilagi

Following the Vodafone Deans Trophy competition last year, 17-year-old Asi Tuilagi made it a goal of his to get into the Sportsworld Fiji Under-20 Rugby Union side for the Super Rugby Under-20 competition this year.

The Marist Brothers High School student represented their under-16 last year, where they went down 18-12 to Cuvu College in the quarter-finals.

With hopes of following in his father’s footsteps, Saiasi Fuli, who has represented Fiji in 7s and 15s, Tuilagi believes joining the national under-20 side is the first step in doing so.

“After the deans last year, I wrote it down in my book, I wanted to be part of this team especially in opening this new year. Yes, it was definitely a goal for me.”

Featuring at fly-half, Tuilagi says the competition for this position has been tough over the past weeks the side has been in camp.

Tuilagi, who is also the youngest member of the side, says competing against older players and overseas based players has not been easy.

The Fiji Under-20 side will be leaving for New Zealand next month, where they will compete in the Super Rugby Under-20 competition from March 15th to the 22nd.