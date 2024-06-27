Tui Nayau to be installed next year

Ratu Tevita Lutunauga Kapaiwai Uluilakeba Mara [Photo: Supplied]

The traditional installation of the Turaga na Tui Nayau, na Sau ni Vanua o Lau will be held on July 8th next year.

This was confirmed by Committee Vuanirewa, who is fully in charge of the traditional installation.

According to the Committee Chair, Ratu Jale Uluilakeba, Ratu Tevita Lutunauga Kapaiwai Uluilakeba Mara will become the fourth to be installed Tui Nayau by the kingmakers on Nayau Island.

The grand installation ceremonies of Lau’s paramount chief will unfold on the islands of Nayau and Lakeba, marking a new era of leadership, unity, and strengthened connections.

Ratu Jale says that Ratu Tevita’s agreement with the installations shows his unwavering commitment to our people and traditions.

He states that the event will unify the province of Lau as the installation highlights its strength as a people.