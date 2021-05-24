Tui Nawaka visits Muslim community

The Muslim community of Nawaka has praised the support shown by Tui Nawaka Ratu Asaeli Driu Naevo.

Resident Mufti Zain says the visit also by the Tui Nawaka to the Muslim community in his area resonates with the close relationship the people have.

“Since yesterday we have been in contact and he is always against crime and hatred, he is a person of good principle and an example for the whole community of how we stand united.”

Zain says Ratu Naevo’s visit today will send a powerful message to other communities.

He adds that in the Vanua of Nawaka, they have 13 Islamic centres.