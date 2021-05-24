Tui Nawaka saddened by comments against Muslims

One of the provincial leaders in Ba has condemned comments on social media against the Muslim community.

Tui Nawaka Ratu Asaeli Driu Naevo says it’s sad to see the hate being spewed by a few, targeting a certain race.

Ratu Naevo says inciting violence is never the way as we are all family.

“We are like brothers and sisters and we should all work together.”

He says at a time like this, Fijians should all be trying to help each other as many are struggling due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigations Department officers in Lautoka are questioning a man who allegedly uploaded a post on social media.

It is alleged the man was calling on people to gather in numbers in major towns and cities to fight members of the Muslim community.

The suspect from Lomolomo Village, Vuda allegedly posted the message calling on members of the iTaukei community to arm themselves and fight Muslims, and called on those residing in the greater Suva area to detain a senior government member.