Tui Namosi will not take the stand says Vosarogo

The final prosecution witness in the case against Social Democratic Liberal Party MP Ratu Suliano Matanitobua told the court the Namosi Chief is registered under Veivatuloa in Namosi in the Vola ni Kawa Bula.

Ministry of iTaukei Affairs staff Apimeleki Tola says that Ratu Suliano’s descendants are originally from Namosi Village, and the fifth generation had moved down to Veivatuloa.

Ratu Suliano allegedly falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was Namosi Village, in Namosi, but is said to have been living in government quarters in Suva since 2012.

Ratu Suliano then allegedly obtained over $38,300 between August 2019 and April 2020.

There was a big turnout of people in Ratu Suliano’s case this morning.

Two defense witnesses will give evidence on Monday.

Ratu Suliano’s lawyer, Filimoni Vosarogo, has confirmed that the Tui Namosi will not take the stand to give evidence.