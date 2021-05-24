Home

News

Tui Nalawa clears the air on false social media post

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 28, 2021 12:33 pm
Tui Nalawa, Ratu Epeli Niudamu. [Source: Facebook]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama never swore at the Turaga na Tui Nalawa or his people.

This has been confirmed by the Tui Nalawa himself, Ratu Epeli Niudamu this morning after a social media post being circulated claimed that the Prime Minister had sworn at him and the people of Nalawa

Ratu Niudamu goes on to say that this false post is another example of how certain social media commentators are willing to fabricate information to advance their agendas.

The Turaga na Tui Nalawa stressed that the post is a lie and that he and the people of Nalawa are behind the Prime Minister in this difficult moment that Fiji is going through and they know that certain people with hidden agendas are going around trying to gain support for their own agendas.

Ratu Niudamu adds that the post is purely aimed at jealousy and inciting communal hatred in the Ra Province and it is unfortunate that there are already a number of repulsive comments made against other members of their communities.

He says their relationship with Prime Minister Bainimarama is intact and the people of Nalawa are behind him.

Ratu Niudamu is calling on the People of Ra to be mindful, and not to be easily swayed or mislead by individuals as their posts and comments are aimed at creating political instability which he is against.

He is also calling on people who are sharing this kind of false rumors to stop sharing or commenting on this kind of rubbish online.

The Turaga na Tui Nalawa is reminding the people of Ra not to be swayed by this kind of false posts adding that they have to support the government in this difficult time.

